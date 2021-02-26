It’s finally here! Billie Eilish‘s The World’s a Little Blurry documentary is available for streaming on AppleTV+, and it’s giving fans a never-before-seen look into the songstress’ life in the public eye.

“I don’t think of them as fans, ever,” she said at one point in the nearly two-and-a-half-hour film. “They’re not my fans — they’re, like, part of me.”

After her debut single, “Ocean Eyes” was released in 2016, Billie’s supporters were the ones who took her from a little-known artist straight to the top. Now she’s known as a Grammy-Award winner, and this movie is a gift from the pretty private musician to the ones who love her the most.

Between her obsession with Justin Bieber, relationship with her family and even some tea about an ex-boyfriend, Billie did not hold back during The World’s a Little Blurry, and that’s why we love her! Scroll through our gallery for everything learned about the “Bad Guy” songstress from her documentary.

