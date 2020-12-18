After rising to fame, Billie Eilish not only became known for her unique musical style but for her iconic fashion moments too.

The “Bad Guy” songstress has made headlines for her relatable quotes on body image, revealing the real reason why she’s made baggy outfits her everyday wear.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said in a Calvin Klein ad from March 2019. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat [butt], she’s got a fat [butt].’ No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.” Since making that powerful statement, the singer has elevated her classic sweatshirts and sweatpants to oversized clothes adorned with high-end logos like Gucci and Chanel. The Grammy award winner slays every red carpet she steps on, and we can’t wait to see what she’ll wear next! To celebrate the musician’s ever-evolving style, we broke down all her best looks. Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

