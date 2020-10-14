Mark your calendars, because the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are coming to TV on October 14!

Originally set to take place on April 29, the awards show celebrating this year’s biggest musicians was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although musicians have taken to their at-home music studios and released new tunes throughout the continuing health crisis, this year’s awards were based on the music charts between March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. Unfortunately, anything released during the pandemic — like Taylor Swift‘s Folklore or Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With You” — won’t be eligible until next year.

So, who exactly is up for awards? Well, on Tuesday, September 22, Billboard announced the full list of star-studded nominees which include Harry Styles, BTS, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers and more. As of now, plans for the show — which were originally planned to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — have not yet been revealed, but some details about what music lovers can expect this year have been released. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, including host and nominees.

