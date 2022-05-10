One of music’s biggest nights is almost here! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is coming this Sunday and we could not be more excited!

The show will return to its usual home of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for the first time since 2019. Some top nominees for this year’s ceremony are The Weeknd with 17 nominations, Doja Cat with 14, Justin Bieber, Ye (Kanye West) and Olivia Rodrigo each have 13 nominations. It’s sure to be a star-studded night!

Travis Scott will be performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will be his first awards show appearance since the 2021 Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead. Although he’s performed at smaller venues, this will be the rapper’s first major public appearance since the tragedy.

Other featured performances include Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, Florence and the Machine, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King, and Miranda Lambert. The show is hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a statement from April, the mega-producer said, “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high. The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.” We’re looking forward to it, Diddy!

Mary J. Blige will also be performing as she is honored with this year’s Icon Award.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” the singer said in a statement last month. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.