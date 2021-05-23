Music’s biggest stars walked the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, May 23! H.E.R., Alicia Keys and more sported their best looks for the star-studded event while both presenting and accepting awards.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the awards show celebrated the best in music and included performances from some pretty major stars, including BTS and The Weeknd, among others. “I’ve always been such a big fan of the show, both as a fan growing up watching it and then as a performer, presenter and nominee,” the Jonas Brothers member told Variety days prior to hosting the show. “The thing that I love most about the BBMAs is that it’s really artist-centric, and it feels like a great celebration of the past year in music.”

He continued, “When they asked me to host this show, I was thrilled. I felt like it was sort of like completing my relationship with the show.”

While Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration were voted on by fans, the rest of the winners were decided “based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement,” Billboard shared in April.

Nominees for the night’s big awards included Gabby Barrett, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, BTS, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly and more. It was also announced that Pink would receive the Icon Award, which she called “an absolute honor” during her acceptance speech.

“I love what I do and love the people that I get to do it with. We’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us … All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out and letting us all heal together,” the singer told the crowd. Concluding her speech, Pink reminded fans to always “dream big, because what if it comes true.”

When Pink walked the BBMAs red carpet, the songstress stunned in a pink gown and even posed alongside her children, Willow and Jameson. Other red carpet stand-outs included Doja Cat in a striped dress and Khelani in a red two-piece look. Throughout the three-hour-long ceremony, host Nick also sported three separate looks and a performance outfit while taking the stage with his brothers.

Scroll through our gallery to see which stars walked the red carpet and what they wore.

