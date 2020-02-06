Is this Hollywood’s new hottest couple? On Wednesday, February 5, Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood, a members-only club in Los Angeles, at 2:00 A.M. together. Naturally, fans are shook over the rumored romance.

They may have left the club in separate cars, but a source told E! News that they spent “hours together.”

“They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car,” the insider said. “When they left, they didn’t say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again. He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there.”

A few weeks before these photos surfaced, fans speculated that the 29-year-old rapper was dating Noah Cyrus. In January 2020, they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Grammy Awards afterparty. An onlooker told E! News, “They are holding hands and posing for photos together. They walked around party hand in hand and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating.”

Previously, the 27-year-old songstress dated model Austin Wilson, but the pair split in December 2019 after only a few months together. Demi confirmed the news in a DM conversation with a fan and said, “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

From the look of it, both Demi and MGK have moved on from their former flings and are cozying up together. Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos.

