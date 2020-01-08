Lil Xan

Noah and Lil Xan made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018. The rapper later revealed that they met after he had slid into her DMs.

“We started hanging out and we had just such good chemistry,” he spilled in an interview with Access. “I was definitely intimidated – I just went for it.”

But fans were shocked when they split one month later, and it definitely did not end well. Get this — both stars later accused each other of cheating via their social media accounts.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I broke up with her because she was all over another dude.”

But Noah shut these rumors down, writing in a post of her own, “The truth is I haven’t seen him in almost a week. Every time we tried to hang out something always got in the way. I then saw a picture of a girl on a court on his story at 2 A.M. When I FaceTimed him later on, I noticed a hickey. He told me it was just a bruise. I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it. Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. This isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from.”

“I’ve been there for you during your dark times Diego. When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was,” the singer added. “If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you’ve succeeded.”

Things got even messier after that when Lil Xan claimed the relationship was never real to begin with.

“Shout out to Columbia Records too, for setting up that fake relationship,” he wrote in another post on his Stories. “I didn’t want to do it, to be completely honest — it was just added work to my schedule, you know what I mean?”

Noah responded to his claims, writing, “If it was fake, why would I be asking you to come over to hang out. Why would you be saying good morning, baby, and why would my name be Noey [heart eyes] in your phone? In what world can I not ask my boyfriend to promote the song we have together?”

But it seems like everything is all good between them now because Lil Xan praised his former flame on Instagram a few months later.

“I genuinely think these two are some of the best not only female [artists] but in general coming up rn,” the 23-year-old captioned an Instagram pic of Noah and fellow singer Billie Eilish. “Yes, I know things got sloppy but I see the world so clear now! And everybody stop with all the ‘[You’re] tryna get her back’ it’s not like that I just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! And when I say coming up I don’t mean I’m a f**king bigger artist, jeez haha.”