Ever since Noah Cyrus got propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the singer single?

Well, fans have been speculating for months now that her and Tana Mongeau are in a relationship, after they posted a series of steamy videos together on Instagram. They were also photographed holding hands, and get this — the YouTube star even referred to Noah as her girlfriend in a recent video!

But who did the “Make Me Cry” songstress date before Tana? Well, J-14 decided to investigate, and the 20-year-old has actually been linked to a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years! She dated Lil Xan for a month back in 2018, and their relationship may go down in history as one of the messiest of all time! Not only did the two stars accuse each other of cheating, but the rapper even implied that the whole relationship was faked for PR purposes, which Noah was quick to deny.

Yeah, the brunette beauty has definitely had her fair share of drama when it comes to her love life, and J-14 is breaking it all down. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Noah has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.