Noah Cyrus has a new man in her life! The songstress has started to show off her relationship with boyfriend Pinkus, a German fashion designer. Keep reading for everything we know about Noah’s new beau.

Is Noah Cyrus Single?

Noah confirmed her relationship with her new man via TikTok on April 16, 2023. In the video, the couple kissed while Noah and Vance Joy’s song “Everybody Needs Somebody” plays in the background. “For once … my happiness is leaking into my music … thank you,” she wrote.

On top of that, the “July” singer was seen out with Pinkus in public for the first time as the couple enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles on April 22, after being spotted by DailyMail.

A few days later, she shared a second TikTok of them kissing next to a waterfall. “Take my love, if you can love me thats enough,” she captioned the clip of the pair sharing a sweet embrace.

Who Has Noah Cyrus Dated?

Prior to Pinkus, she was rumored to be dating rapper Smokepurpp, with whom she went public with in July 2020 after posting Instagram Stories of the two loved up. However, their relationship was short-lived. In September 2020, Noah posted a (since-deleted) video of herself crying and singing on Instagram, which she captioned, “I should be smiling cause I know that we really weren’t good together.”

However, Noah’s most apparent relationship was with rapper Lil Xan, which was confirmed in July 2018. “It is still very new and only became official within the last week,” a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly at the time. “Noah has told her close friends about him and seems excited.” They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 VMAs, before splitting in a pretty messy breakup in September 2018.

“It’s all love and it’s all good. I’m confused, is all I’m going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there’s no point in drama, really,” Noah told Entertainment Tonight after their public split. “I just gotta focus on me right now and I don’t really need to have a boyfriend now anyway. I realized that when everything blew up in my face. … You don’t need a man to make you happy so, that’s for all you girls out there … except for your dads! Dads are the best.”

Who Is Noah Cyrus’ Boyfriend, Pinkus?

While her new beau’s full name is still unknown, his Instagram handle is @pinkusss and he appears to own a clothing brand called COLOR Clothing Company. The company specializes in puffer jackets and vests.

The designer first announced the news of his company in November 2022 via Instagram. He wrote, “I am happy to introduce you to my new project called Colors.”

