Did you know Miley Cyrus is one of six children?! The pop star’s siblings include older half-sister Brandi Cyrus, older half-brothers Trace Cyrus and Christopher Cody Cyrus, and younger siblings Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Keep reading for a deep dive into Miley’s siblings including details on their age, occupation and more.

Who Are Miley Cyrus Siblings?

Noah and Braison, are the only siblings of Miley’s that both share the same parents: Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. Christopher is the son of Billy and an ex-girlfriend named Kristin Luckey, while Brandi and Trace are the children of Tish and her ex-husband, Baxter Neal Helson.

There’s one sibling of Miley’s that needs no introduction: miss Noah Cyrus herself. Miley’s little sis has made quite the music career for herself and has released multiple albums.

During an interview with Elvis Duran from 2017, Miley touched on little sister’s recent rise to stardom and some of her hopes for Noah.

“I think it [being famous] makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that. Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” she said. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

The Hannah Montana actress also touched upon Noah’s insistence to make a solo career outside of Miley’s own stardom.

“She didn’t even tell me that this was really happening all of a sudden, which I think she wanted to really do it on her own,” Miley said. “So I’m really proud of her that she did. I think she really didn’t involve me as much… I think she just wanted to get out on her own two feet without his having anything to do with me.”

The “Flowers” singer went on to add that she thinks Noah has a better understanding now of how “draining it is” to be on the road.

“Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you’re away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that,” she revealed. “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet all of Miley’s siblings including Trace, Christopher, Brandi, Braison and Noah.

