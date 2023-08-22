What is going on in the Cyrus family right now?! Rumors about a possible feud have been swirling since August 2023.

Fans started to speculate that something might be going on after Noah Cyrus and brother Braison Cyrus were notably absent at mom Tish Cyrus‘ wedding to Dominic Purcell that month. Miley Cyrus, for her part, was maid of honor at the nuptials.

Keep reading on details of the alleged drama, Tish’s 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus and more.

When Did Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Split?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish were married for over 25 years before officially calling it quits in 2022, filing for divorce that April. While they were together, Billy adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, and the couple then welcomed three children together — Miley, Noah and Braison.

Following their 2022 split, both Billy Ray and Tish quickly moved on from one another. Billy proposed to Australian singer Firerose in August 2022, just months after finalizing his divorce with his ex-wife.

As for Tish, she sparked dating rumors with Prison Break actor Dominic in 2022, officially confirming their relationship in February 2023. The two tied the knot several months later.

Why Did Noah and Braison Cyrus Skip Mom’s Wedding?

Tish married Dominic in a large ceremony in Malibu in August 2023. While Trace, Miley and Brandi were all photographed at the wedding, Tish’s youngest children, Noah and Braison, were noticeably absent. However, the two did end up seeing each other that same day.

“My brother flew here to see me !!” Noah captioned an Instagram Story posted on her mom’s wedding day, sharing a photo of Braison.

While the siblings’ weekend outing initially raised some eyebrows, it was what Noah’s outfit that further fueled feud allegations. In one picture posted on her Instagram Stories that weekend, the “July” singer sported a Billy Ray T-shirt, which has fans convinced that the younger Cyrus siblings are “siding” with their dad. Trace also posted a screenshot of an old photo of himself, Miley and Brandi with their mom on Instagram Stories the day after her wedding took place.

What Has the Cyrus Family Said Amid Feud Rumors?

Despite the feud rumors, sources revealed to Us Weekly that Tish “will always love her kids no matter what,” adding that she “understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

That being said, a rep for the family denied any bad blood.

“Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the rep shared in a statement to Us Weekly. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”

