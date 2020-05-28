“THIS is why I have arachnophobia… Spidey-Man went IN on me last night,” she captioned a snap of the scary spider bite, which was located on her hip.

Wow, that certainly looks painful! As fans know, the injury comes just weeks after she got real about the downsides of growing up with her famous sister Miley Cyrus. The 20-year-old spoke out about the situation in the lyrics to her new song, “Young & Sad.”

“My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows,” she sang in the gorgeous new track.

And while she was chatting with her fans during an Instagram Live on May 16, 2020, the brunette beauty got emotional as she explained the meaning behind the line.

“Being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister. But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online,” she explained, as she started to cry. “It was absolutely unbearable, and that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s what everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”

“Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that’s been a big part of my life, and I probably won’t talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out,” the singer continued. “Everybody always says you’re giving the people power by seeing it, but I can’t control seeing it. You guys are young, you know the internet. It’s been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through.”