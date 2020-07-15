It’s official, Noah Cyrus has a new man in her life! Yep, the singer just seemingly confirmed her relationship with SmokePurpp by sharing a picture of them kissing to her Instagram, and we are so here for this couple!

“No one makes me happier,” the 20-year-old captioned some sweet snaps of her and the rapper sharing an adorable smooch.

She also shared some clips of them cuddling up to her Instagram Stories, which the musician, whose real name is Omar Jeffery Pineiro, reposted and added, “My love.”

That means they’re already using that four-letter “L” word. Yeah, we’re talking “love!”

For those who missed it, fans first started to speculate that the brunette beauty and the “Audi” crooner were an item after they were photographed holding hands on July 5, 2020. They have yet to share any more details on the relationship, but based on the new pics and videos, they seem has happy as could be together.

Before the music producer, Noah was linked to Tana Mongeau after the two stars were spotted packing on the PDA in a series of steamy videos shared to their Instagram Stories in September 2019.

Then, when Tana referred to the singer as her girlfriend in a YouTube video a few months later, the internet quickly went into a frenzy. But Noah insisted that the pair weren’t dating after all.

“Guys. We are friends,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Relax.”

While attending the 2019 Streamy Awards in December 2019, the blonde beauty also set the record straight once and for all.

“To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” Tana explained. “I just love being around Noah. There’s something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me. She’s so real, she’s so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her. There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that. I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess.”

The “Good Cry” songstress has also dated Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Xan, Tanner Drayton and Diablo.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.