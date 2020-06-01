After being forced apart by the coronavirus quarantine, Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau have reunited. Yep, on Saturday, May 30, the YouTuber took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself and the singer driving around together, just months after rumors hit the web that they were dating.

For those who missed it, romance rumors first started back in September 2019, after the social media star and the “Good Cry” songstress posted a bunch of steamy videos together. Then, when Tana referred to the singer as her girlfriend in a YouTube video a few months later, it fueled speculation even more that they were more than friends. And get this — the duo was even photographed holding hands a few days later! But Noah later insisted that the duo wasn’t dating after all.

“Guys. We are friends,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Relax.”

Then, while attending the 2019 Streamy Awards in December 2019, the blonde beauty set the record straight once and for all.

“To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” she explained. “I just love being around Noah. There’s something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me. She’s so real, she’s so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her. There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that. I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess.”

When Noah’s birthday rolled around on January 8, 2020, Tana posted the sweetest tribute ever. She even used that four-letter “L” word. Yeah, we’re talking “love.”

“Happy birthday Noie. I’m late, f**king everything up per usual, but I love you,” she wrote. “I’m happy you walked into my life in 2019. I can’t believe you’re finally 21. 2020 isn’t ready for you to light up every room you walk into. Thank you for loving me always, you ray of F**KING SUNSHINE.”

The 21-year-old also told Life & Style Magazine, “She’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big. She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

