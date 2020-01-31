Singer Demi Lovato opened up about an emotional conversation she had with her parents in 2017. The 27-year-old looked back at the “really beautiful” moment she came out to her family and told them she could see herself “ending up possibly with a woman.”

“It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful,” she told SiriusXM host Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy show. “After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed.”

The “Anyone” singer told Andy that her parents were “incredible” and “supportive.” She also revealed that she was still “still figuring [her sexuality] out.”

“My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, Dad.’ My mom was the one that I was, like, super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'” Demi said. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

The pair also went on to talk about her possibly becoming a parent. Demi admitted that she doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I don’t know what my future looks like,” she continued. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

As fans know, this came just after Demi’s inspiring return to music. On January 26, 2020, the former Disney Channel star released her first single in over 18 months. The heartfelt ballad was written and recorded just a few days before her accidental overdose in July 2018 and she debuted the track on the Grammy Awards stage.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. You listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl.’ You know what I’m saying? I think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t,” Demi told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” podcast. “I listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial. I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”

