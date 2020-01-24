Fans have patiently waiting for Demi Lovato to release some new tunes for what feels like forever, and now, the singer is finally spilling the tea on her upcoming music!

For those who missed it, it was recently announced that the 27-year-old will be performing at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26. And while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” podcast on Friday, January 24, she revealed that she’ll be singing a brand new song called “Anyone,” which was written right before her accidental overdose in July 2018.

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened. I recorded the vocals for it four days before,” she explained. “The lyrics took on a totally different meaning, I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. You listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl.’ You know what I’m saying? I think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial. I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”

As fans know, the Disney alum stepped away from the spotlight and checked herself into rehab for three months after the scary incident.

“I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’ You know, a part of me was like looking towards the future because that’s what I do. When I’m struggling or when I’m going through a rough time, I look towards the future for hope and to change my perspective on things. Especially when I go through something difficult, I always stop and I think, ‘OK, why is God putting me through this?’ Sometimes it doesn’t make sense in that moment, but kind of like the song — I recorded it, went through everything and then it made sense later,” she continued. “I feel like you can use things to cope in life, and music has been a huge coping mechanism for me. It’s been very therapeutic for me, but there’s only so much that music can do before you have to take responsibility and you have to take the initiative to get the help that you need.”

The former Camp Rock star explained that after everything she’s been through, she’s ready to share her story with the world.

“I feel really excited and I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” she continued, adding that although she feels confident, she also feels pretty nervous. “It’s going to be hard not to, like, go on stage and just like word vomit everything, you know? Like I just want to go up there and tell my story, and I have three minutes to do so. I’m just going to do the best that I can. It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

“I’m in the process of becoming more and more ready as time goes by. I think it’s taken me a long time to be able to even get this far — to perform a song that’s so vulnerable to me on a stage in front of all my peers and coworkers and even people that I look up to,” the brunette beauty said. “That’s kind of nerve wracking to think about. But at the same time I’m grateful that I have this opportunity to like sit here and talk to you and tell a little bit of my story. I think as time goes on, I’m going to tell more and more about it.”

As for what’s next for Demi, she teased, “I also have some stuff coming out with other people that’s really exciting. It’s going to be a big year and I feel the momentum, I feel the excitement and I’m ready for it.”

