Can Demi Lovato predict the future? It sure seems like it! On February 7, 2010, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer tweeted a message to fans telling them that one say she’d perform at the Super Bowl.

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy,” she wrote at the time.

Now, the day has almost come because as fans know, on Thursday, January 16, the 27-year-old took to Instagram and revealed that she is set to sing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl on February 2, 2020. Talk about manifestation at its finest!

“Singing the National Anthem at [Super Bowl LIV],” she captioned her Instagram post. “See you in Miami.”

As fans know, the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress isn’t the only major celebrity set to take the stage during the annual football game. Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are also set to take the stage for a sure-to-be epic halftime performance.

This major news came just a few days after the former Sonny With A Chance star announced that she was going to perform some of her new music at the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Demi wrote on Instagram.

Her caption was a nod to her previous social media post from December 4, 2019, which was all-black image with a caption that read, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Previously, Demi teased her brand new music on Instagram, in November 2019. The singer posted a series of photos taken inside a recording studio to her Instagram Stories. The first was a muted video that showed music producer Warren “Oak” Felder listening to what seemed to be a new song along with the caption, “Wouldn’t y’all like to hear … ”

She followed up with another snap that showed a microphone in a recording booth.

“Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics,” she captioned the photo at the time. “The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy… If you hating – that ain’t you, BYE.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.