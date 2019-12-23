It’s over. Demi Lovato has reportedly split from her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, after only a few months together. The singer seemingly confirmed the news in a DM to a fan.

“Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she allegedly wrote. “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

“Their lifestyles were not meshing,” an insider explained to E! News. “She’s very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn’t a good fit for that. She’s still working on herself and committed to that. She’s sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music. That’s her focus and nothing is going to change it. They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn’t going to work with him.”

Sources also told People Magazine, “She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

Although it’s unclear when they first started dating, the pair made their relationship public back in November when the former Camp Rock actress shared a snap of her and the model cuddling up on Instagram. She has since deleted the steamy photo.

On December 14, the two stars were spotted packing on the PDA on a romantic Disneyland date. They seemed to have an amazing time as they rode the rides together all night long, and they couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other!

As for how they met, a source told In Touch that mutual friends brought them together.

“Demi’s new boyfriend Austin is best friends with her hairstylist, Dom Serna, who works for Chris McMillan,” the insider explained. “Demi and Austin have been running in the same circle for a while and have been friendly and things recently turned romantic.”

“Austin and Demi share the same circle of friends and most of them are also in recovery,” the source continued. “It’s super important for her to surround herself with people who are healthy. But Demi feels really comfortable with Austin because he understands her struggle and her journey, so they can really talk about and bond over their shared experiences and their sobriety.”

