Keeping things the same! Despite their fame, some stars have continued living with their parents. Billie Eilish, for one, still lives in her childhood home in California with mom Maggie Baird and dad Patrick O’Connell.

“My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother,” the Happier Than Ever musician told V Magazine in March 2022. “I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time … [they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003.”

Billie went on to say that her home “feels the same as it always did,” joking that “there’s no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area.”

The “Bad Guy” songstress also reflected on her fame.

“I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes,” Billie explained. “My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child … except that I don’t have any friends. I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends — they’re actually my best friends.”

Billie has actually spoken quite a bit about where she lives throughout her time in the spotlight. In her song “NDA,” she sings: “I bought a secret house when I was 17.”

The California native told Rolling Stone in June 2021 that she’s “secretive” about her living situation. “It’s been a couple of years now where I’ve been doing my own thing. But secretly, because nobody needs to know that,” Billie shared, noting that despite having her own place she still spends a lot of time at her original home. “I just love my parents, so I want to be around them,” she explained.

Zendaya has also spoken publicly about living with her parents — mom Claire Stoermer and dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, the Disney Channel alum joked that one “perk” of living at home was saving money.

“For me, there are a lot more upsides than there are downsides. Because me and my parents, we set boundaries, we have territories. Once I hit 18, I was like, ‘Guys, I just need you to give me a little space so I can be grown a little bit.’ They respect my space, I respect their space.”

