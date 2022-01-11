What’s really going on between Charlie Puth and Billie Eilish? Fans were convinced the singers were feuding, but they may actually be friends.

In a January 2022 TikTok video, the “Attention” crooner appeared to throw shade at the “Bad Guy” songstress after she spoke about him during an interview a month prior. At the time, Billie recalled a dinner at Elton John‘s house during a December 2021 appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” While telling the story, Billie explained to listeners that she had brought a box of chocolates as a gift to the singer for having her in his home.

“The next day, I get a DM from little boy Charlie Puth and he’s like, ‘Yo, where did you get these chocolates Elton had?’” the California native recalled. “F–king called him Elton. I was like, ‘Hey Charlie, get the f–k out of my DMs. I don’t care.’”

How does this connect to Charlie’s TikTok video? In the now-viral clip, he made a “stitch” and answered another TikTok user’s question: “Who’s a musician that everyone likes, but you don’t?”

While answering the question, the New Jersey native started beatboxing before telling viewers, “I have my Invisalign in. I wonder what note that is.” He captioned the video, “Bored.”

Upon seeing the video, fans took to the comments section to speculate whether the entire TikTok was some kind of shady message directed toward Billie. In the intro song for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she states: “I have taken out my Invisalign, and this is the album.”

Neither Charlie nor Billie reacted to the video at the time, but the Happier Than Ever musician ended up publicly supporting the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner days later by calling out fellow musician Benny Blanco. For months, Benny has been making his own TikTok videos slamming Charlie, who has even asked him to stop.

“You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings,” Charlie explained in a November 2021 TikTok. “I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”

Benny’s videos didn’t stop and in January 2022, one particular clip made Billie step in.

“I know why I made this video, because you’re a f–kin’ loser Puth. Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks,” Benny said in his video. Billie “stitched” his TikTok and added, “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

So, where do things between Charlie and Billie stand now? Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown.

