Is there bad blood between Charlie Puth and Billie Eilish? Fans think there might be after the “Attention” singer posted a new TikTok video earlier this week.

In the now-viral clip, Charlie, 30, made a “stitch” in which he answered another TikTok user’s question: “Who’s a musician that everyone likes, but you don’t?” The video then cut to the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner lying in bed beatboxing. He then tells viewers, “I have my Invisalign in. I wonder what note that is,” before continuing to beatbox. The New Jersey native simply captioned the video, “Bored.”

Immediately, fans took to the comments section and started to speculate that Charlie might have been referring to Billie. In the intro — titled “!!!!!!!” — for Billie’s debut record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the “Bad Guy” songstress famously says, “I have taken out my Invisalign, and this is the album,” before launching into the first song.

“Why I think he shading Billie?” one TikTok user wrote. Another asked, “Did he just shade Billie E?”

A third commented, “He better not be referring to Miss Billie Eilish. That’s my girl.”

As for why followers thought Charlie may be referring to Billie? One commenter offered a possible explanation, writing, “It’s because of what [she] said in [an] interview about him.”

When the Happier Than Ever musician appeared on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in December 2021, she recalled a dinner at Elton John‘s house in which she gifted the legendary artist a box of chocolates.

“The next day, I get a DM from little boy Charlie Puth and he’s like, ‘Yo, where did you get these chocolates Elton had?'” Billie said during the interview. “F–king called him Elton. I was like, ‘Hey Charlie, get the f–k out of my DMs. I don’t care.'”

While some fans were convinced Charlie’s TikTok was subtle shade at Billie, others think he might have been trolling himself. For months, the “One Call Away” singer has been teasing a song called “Light Switch” on TikTok and fans are constantly questioning when the track will be released. A few eagle-eyed followers appeared to debunk the Billie shade theory and instead speculated that in his TikTok, after the “Who’s a musician that everyone likes, but you don’t?” question was asked, Charlie beatboxed “Light Switch.”

“Pretty sure he’s referring to himself you guys lmao,” one person commented. Another wrote, “It’s the beatboxing of ‘Light Switch’ for me.”

Some other TikTok users praised him for being “self-aware,” while some just want him to finally release the song. A follower commented, “Stick to finishing ‘Light Switch’ Charlie.”

As for when Charlie’s new music is actually coming? He offered a major update while chatting with Billboard in September 2021.

“I’m working on my album here at the studio now,” Charlie revealed. “Everyone is annoying the hell out of me, asking, ‘When’s it going to be done?’ But you can’t rush this stuff. I’m doing it all myself, so it takes a little bit longer for me than most artists.”

