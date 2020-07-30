Please take a moment to imagine how iconic it would be if Charlie Puth and Zayn Malik teamed up for a new song together. We mean, they both have gorgeous voices and are amazing songwriters, so that would seriously be a dream come true! Well guys, our dream may actually become a reality because get this — the “Attention” crooner just confirmed that he collaborated with the One Direction member a while ago, but that they never released the track to the public! OMG.

“Found my old hard drive… Found an old song I made with Zayn that never came out… But d**n his voice! There’s like 100 vocal layers in here!” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, July 30.

Ugh, we need to hear this, like, now! As fans know, they’re not the only big stars to work together recently. On July 23, 2020, BLACKPINK announced that they had a new song coming, and that it featured a mystery artist. Naturally, fans quickly started to speculate who it might be, and some are convinced that it’s the one and only Selena Gomez!

The K-pop group’s management, YG Entertainment, responded to the rumors, telling MyDaily in a statement, “It is difficult to confirm that BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez will collaborate. Please wait until we officially reveal the featured artist.”

Other fans suggested that Ariana Grande was the surprise artist on the new song. This speculation came after music producer Tommy Brown — who has frequently collaborated with the “Thank U Next” songstress — revealed that he worked with BLACKPINK during an interview with PopCrave.

“I did a little bit of work with BLACKPINK when I went to Korea. I have music with them that’s really, really incredible,” he said at the time. “I think the world is going to love them. I also worked with Ariana Grande, you’ve seen some of it online. But we have incredible records with both acts. Right now is the time I’ve been my most creative!”

Tommy did explain that he worked with the artists on separate records, but that didn’t stop fans from hoping that she would appear on the track. So, is it Ariana or Selena? And will we ever get to hear this Charli and Zayn collab? Only time will tell!

