Ever since Zayn Malik shocked the world by announcing that he was leaving One Direction, fans have been left wondering — is he still friends with his former bandmates, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson? Well guys, we may have just gotten a major update on their relationship! Yep, the singer’s mom liked a bunch of old pics of him and Harry on Instagram, and some fans are convinced that it’s proof they’re still close!

According to screenshots taken by fans and reposted on Twitter, Zayn’s mother, Trisha Malik, hit the like button on numerous pics that showed the two stars together.

you can't tell me that h and z aren't on good terms rn cause no way would mamma malik be liking zarry posts if they weren't — thea (@ariestheaadel1) July 27, 2020

“You can’t tell me that H and Z aren’t on good terms [right now] ’cause no way would Mamma Malik be liking Zarry posts if they weren’t,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “Am I the only one who thinks Zayn and Harry are def still friends ’cause no way Zayn’s mom would be liking posts about Harry if they didn’t really [f**k with] one another? Or am I buggin’?”

For those who forgot, Zayn announced that he was leaving the band in the middle of their On the Road Again Tour in March 2015.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band,” the “Pillowtalk” crooner wrote in an emotional post at the time. “I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave OneDirection. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as… Posted by One Direction on Wednesday, March 25, 2015

But in the years that followed Zayn’s departure, a lot went down between him and his former bandmates. The singer went on to give multiple interviews about his decision to leave 1D, where he shaded the band left and right. Zayn even admitted that he never wanted to be in the group at all, explaining that their style of music “wasn’t his cup of tea.” Ouch!

“Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up. Two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really,” Zayn told Billboard in 2017.

The 27-year-old also explained in a 2018 interview, “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you. That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left… Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.”

