Despite their rocky past, it looks like Liam Payne is super excited that his ex One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik is about to become a dad! Yep, the singer just congratulated Zayn and his pregnant girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, on their exciting baby news, and our hearts are seriously bursting.

During a YouTube video uploaded on Sunday, May 3, the “Strip That Down” crooner sent his former group mate a super sweet message.

“I wanted to make sure I said something on my own before I start getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody,” he said. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi, obviously, you know, they’re having a baby at the moment.”

For those who missed it, the model confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Zayn on April 30, 2020. It’s been reported that the 25-year-old is 20-weeks along and that she’s having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As fans know, Liam and Zayn haven’t had the best relationship since the “Pillowtalk” singer announced he was leaving One Direction back in March 2015. Back in 2019, Liam, who is a father himself, revealed that he still holds a grudge against the 27-year-old.

“We had our differences throughout the whole experience with some things. I still think about some stuff that was said and done that now I would do differently, but then that’s all part of growing up. Being in One Direction was such a schoolyard mentality somehow — the One Direction University, I call it. Everyone has stuff they’ve said at parties they wished they hadn’t but, for us, the difference was that it was all happening in front of the world,” he explained. “Now we are older, for me certainly there are things that I am just not as bothered about. I think with Zayn’s particular exit and the way he chose to go, we haven’t really heard from him since he left. He didn’t even say goodbye, if I am being honest. It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It’s difficult.”

And when he was asked if One Direction would ever reunite with Zayn, the 26-year-old admitted, “No, I don’t think that’ll ever happen. When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing. If he didn’t want to be here, he shouldn’t be here. Which is fine. Like I say good for him, he’s gone off and is doing his own thing and he’s doing really well so I don’t want to mess with his stuff… We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it’s fine.”

