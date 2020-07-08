Months after Gigi Hadid announced that she was pregnant with Zayn Malik‘s baby, the former One Direction member’s ex-girlfriend Rebecca Ferguson has spoken out about it.

“I’m really mindful about what I say, for Gigi. If I was pregnant, I’d never want to hear my baby father’s ex talking about me and my pregnancy,” she said in a recent interview, when asked about her former flame becoming a father. “So all I’ll say is, any baby news is good news because it means a lovely little life is coming into the world. I don’t want to disrespect Gigi on their lovely relationship.”

For those who missed it, Zayn and Rebecca first met on The X Factor, and they confirmed their romance in May 2011. But they split a few months later.

“When I was in a relationship with Zayn it was quite hard, but it comes with it. Me and Zayn just grew apart. I wish him all the best,” the singer said after they decided to go their separate ways.

The “Pillow Talk” crooner also spoke out about their short-lived romance, explaining, “Even though it was a mutual decision [to split], when you have a proper heartache like that, I don’t think you fully get over it. We’re still friends and talk all the time.”

As of 2016, however, they were no longer in contact. Rebecca told OK Magazine, “I don’t speak to him but his girlfriend is beautiful and I wish him well. We went through an experience together that was life-changing. I very much like to think ‘live and let live’ and I wish Zayn well. I hope he is happy. I am not one to look back on the past in a negative way. At one point it was really lovely being with him, so I wish him all the best.”

As fans know, Gigi confirmed that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together on April 30, 2020, after rumors started circulating that she was expecting, and it’s been reported that she is having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the model said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

Days later, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, revealed that the baby is due this September!

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” the reality star told Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

