Just a few days after Gigi Hadid opened up about how she hid her baby bump from the world during an Instagram Live, the model has clapped back at claims that she is “disguising” her pregnancy.

“Disguise..? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” she replied on Twitter after an outlet pointed out that she hadn’t posted a pic of her baby bump yet and suggested that she was “disguising” it. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

“For now, I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added in one last tweet.

For those who missed it, the 25-year-old did an Instagram Live earlier this month, and when one fan wondered why she didn’t have “a tummy” despite being six months pregnant, Gigi got real about how she kept her growing stomach under wraps.

“How do you not have a tummy? I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge! You look great though,” the fan wrote.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story haha — wishing you the best,” Gigi replied.

The blonde beauty confirmed that she was pregnant with Zayn Malik‘s baby on April 30, 2020, after rumors started circulating that she was expecting, and it’s been reported that she is having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

Days later, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, revealed that the baby is due this September!

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” the reality star told Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

