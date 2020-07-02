Ever since Gigi Hadid announced that she was expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik, the model has stayed pretty low-key about it. But now, she has finally opened up about the pregnancy!

For those who missed it, the 25-year-old did an Instagram Live last week, and when one fan wondered why she didn’t have “a tummy” despite being six months pregnant, Gigi got real about how she has kept her baby bump hidden from the world.

“How do you not have a tummy? I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge! You look great though,” the fan wrote.

Gigi Hadid respondeu um comentário sobre o tamanho da sua barriga de grávida no seu Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ToSUCQnQFS — Gigi Hadid Brasil (@GigiHadidBR) June 25, 2020

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story haha — wishing you the best,” Gigi replied.

As fans know, the blonde beauty confirmed that she was pregnant on April 30, 2020, after rumors started circulating that she was expecting, and it’s been reported that she is having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

Days later, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, revealed that the baby is due this September!

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” the reality star told Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

While chatting with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons on May 20, 2020, the star opened up about how carrying a baby effected her appearances in New York Fashion week back in February, and shut down rumors that she had face work done.

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round — I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know?” she said.

