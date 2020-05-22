Rapper Drake recently took to Instagram Stories and apologized after referring to Kylie Jenner as his “side-piece” in an unreleased song shared on an Instagram Live stream. The “scrapped” track, which was a collaboration with Future, also included lines about Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner is a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**king Kylies,” the song’s lyrics read, according to Page Six. In another line, Drake rapped, “Yeah, I got 20 d**n Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**kin’ Gigis.”

After being dragged by fans online, the former Degrassi star issued a public apology.

“A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” the 33-year-old wrote in a since-expired snap. “It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

As fans know, this came a few months after Drake was rumored to be romantically involved with Kylie. Back in November 2019, a source told Us Weekly that the pair had been “hanging out romantically” since October 2019.

“At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together,” the insider said. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall’s birthday. She spent the most time near Drake and his friends. Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

At the time, another insider insisted that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and the rapper were “just friends” and that there was no romantic feelings involved at all.

Kylie, Kendall nor Gigi have publicly responded to Drake’s song lyrics.

