Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are probably the most unexpected couple to come out of 2023. From their apparent first meeting to romance details, keep reading for their complete relationship timeline.

Kylie and Timothée first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, when Instagram gossip account Deux Moi posted about the alleged couple on their account, alongside a caption that read, “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

Multiple outlets, including Us Weekly, have since confirmed that the pair were officially dating. The relationship reports heightened after Kylie’s car was spotted at Timothée’s home in April 2023, according to photo obtained by TMZ. A second set of images, showing Kylie and Timothée together, were also obtained by Page Six in June 2023.

How did they become close?

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2023. “However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far, she likes what she sees.”

The insider added, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Despite split rumors surfacing in July 2023, it appears the two are still hanging out as the mother-of-two was spotted leaving Timothée’s Beverly Hills home in late August of that year.

On top of that, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes — and even shared a kiss!

Prior to the Oscar-nominated actor, Kylie split amicably from rapper Travis Scott in early 2023. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us Weeky in January 2023. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Kylie and Timothée’s rumored relationship timeline.

