Wondering whether Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still together? You’re not alone — after the two made their first public appearance together at the 2024 Golden Awards, things seem to have gone radio silent. So, what’s the latest scoop between the pair? A recent insider told the Daily Mail that things may not be going too well.

According to the insider, “Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he’s just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore,” the outlet posted on June 2, 2024.

The source then added that “Kylie is madly in love with Timothée and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last. But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”

However, it’s important to remember that only a few days prior, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy. They don’t need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another. They’re in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together.”

Curious about why these two have been MIA from joint public outings? Well, according to an insider spill to the Daily Mail back in March, Timmy just wanted to dive into hyping up Dune 2 without all the gossip swirling around his private life.

“His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent–not who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie. They are still dating. But Timothée has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself.”

ICYMI, Kylie and Timothée first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, when Instagram gossip account Deux Moi posted about the alleged couple on their account, alongside a caption that read, “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

Since then, the two were spotted on multiple occasions, like that time when Timmy took Kylie to be his date at the 2024 Golden Globes and they were spotted sweetly talking to one another which eventually became a topic of lip-synch TikTok for several weeks.

Prior to the Oscar-nominated actor, Kylie split amicably from rapper Travis Scott, who she shares two children with, in early 2023.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us Weeky in January 2023. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.