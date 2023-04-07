This 2023 bingo card just keeps getting wilder! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are rumored to be dating after gossip account Deux Moi posted about the alleged couple to their Instagram Stories and page, with the caption, “NEW COUPLE ALERT” on April 6, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Dating?

While the two celebs have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, a source told Deux Moi that their romance has been going on since at least January 2023.

Since the news, the internet has understandably exploded over the possible couple.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the f–k is going on,” wrote one user on Twitter. Another wrote, “Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation.”

Reps for Kylie and Timothée did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Has Kylie Jenner Dated?

Kylie has dated her fair share of famous celebrities, including Tyga, Cody Simpson and Travis Scott, who is the father of their two children, Stormi and Aire.

Travis and Kylie most recently split in January 2023, following their on-and-off that began in 2017 during Coachella.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ I really jumped on the bus,” Kylie told GQ in July 2018 about the early days of their romance.

“And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him,” she continued. “We would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

In the same interview, the Kylie Beauty founder explained the cause of most of their fights.

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks,” Kylie told GQ. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.