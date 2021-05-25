A man of many talents! Timothée Chalamet is about to show off his musical talents in a new Willy Wonka movie.

In May 2021, it was announced that the Dune actor was officially cast as the iconic character created by Roald Dahl in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. “The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory,” Deadline reported at the time, noting that Timothée would be both singing and dancing in the flick.

The Ladybird actor’s take on Willy Wonka will mark the third time that the character has been brought to the big screen. Late actor Gene Wilder brought fans into the world of pure imagination in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Fans will also recall Johnny Depp‘s eccentric take on the chocolate-maker in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée has stayed mum about the casting news thus far, but fans on Twitter have shared some pretty epic, and mixed, reactions.

“I don’t want me to see a story about a young Willy Wonka. I want to see a very old Wonka who let himself go after giving up the factory and has to get his s–t together to kill one last kid,” one internet user shared. Another added, “Hear me out: I feel like we’ve had enough Willy Wonka content.”

A third shared their excitement for the flick, writing, “Wonka is the origin story of Willy Wonka & is centered around a younger Willy Wonka, so honestly, Timothée Chalamet is perfect for that role & Warner Bros. made the right choice to keep him in studio after Dune! He has the fashion down & has the energy! I’m hyped for him to slay!”

While some shared their opinions online, others uploaded video clips of his rap videos that went viral at the start of his fame. While in high school, the actor uploaded YouTube videos of himself under the moniker “Little Timmy Tim,” in which he created a song for his statistics class. While discussing the song on The Graham Norton Show in January 2019, Timothée called it “horrible” and “bad,” but, of course, fans still love it to this day.

From the sound of it, the New York native already has his singing skills down, but only time will tell if his dance moves are up to par! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Timothée’s Willy Wonka prequel movie so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.