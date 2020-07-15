Ever since it officially hit Netflix on Friday, July 10, fans have been seriously obsessed with Zac Efron‘s new series Down To Earth. For those who missed it, in the show, the High School Musical star took fans on a journey around the world alongside wellness expert Darin Olien, while the pair searched for “healthy, sustainable ways to live,” according to the streaming service. And it’s safe to say that this is Zac like we’ve never seen him before — especially when it came to watching his seriously epic facial hair steal the show for eight episodes!

After binge-watching the series in its entirety, some fans have taken to Twitter and seriously thirsted over the 32-year-old. Yep, Down To Earth has sent the internet into a frenzy, and we’re kind of here for it, TBH!

“A bearded Zac Efron doing stuff while sometimes shirtless? I’m sold,” one fan wrote on the social media site. Another added, “Zac Efron just saved 2020.”

A third said, “Zac Efron’s new Netflix show is out and he looks like an absolute SNACK.”

Apparently, the show appealed to all demographics, too!

“Watched Down To Earth with my grandma last night and the only thing she could talk about was Zac Efron’s eyes,” someone posted.

Aside from Zac looking seriously amazing, fans also praised the educational value of the series as a whole.

“Down To Earth with @ZacEfron on Netflix 10/10 must watch. Really will make you have a new outlook on the world we live on and how amazing it is,” a fan tweeted. Another person added, “Watch the Zac Efron Netflix show because it has an important message but mostly because Zac Efron.”

Watch the Zac Efron Netflix show because it has an important message but mostly because Zac Efron — Brigitta (@bridgey_deez) July 14, 2020

Someone else said, “Zac Efron’s Down to Earth docuseries is actually super enjoyable. It makes me want to go off the grid and live a healthy life.”

Although the actor has yet to publicly address all the fan reactions, he did take to Instagram and send a positive message to all his 42.6 million followers after the show dropped.

“Love you guys,” Zac wrote alongside an image from the series.

Zac, we love you too!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.