Get ready to see Zac Efron like never before! That’s right the High School Musical star is gearing up to take fans on a journey around the world in his new Netflix series Down To Earth.

Hitting the streaming service on July 10, the 32-year-old will take viewers along as he travels around the globe alongside wellness expert Darin Olien. What exactly will they be doing? Well, according to the trailer’s description, searching for “healthy, sustainable ways to live.” From the look of it, this is one educational series we’re not going to want to miss!

Aside from the recently released trailer, Netflix also dropped a few images from the show.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron premieres July 10 and follows the actor around the world as he searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/KZ6jD8knGL — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 24, 2020

Wow, fans are totally going to see the actor in a whole new light!

For those who missed it, this isn’t the only new show Zac has coming out soon. In November 2019, the short-form, digital platform Quibi announced that he would be filmed as he spent 21 days, totally off the grid, in the jungle on a remote island for the Killing Zac Efron series. Once the show officially launched, fans will watch as he survives with only basic supplies and a guide partner. Zac will also be listed as an executive producer.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” he said in a statement that announced the show. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Although the streaming app has yet to announce an official release date for Killing Zac Efron, we’ll have this new Netflix show to binge-watch in the meantime! Bring on all the Zac content!

