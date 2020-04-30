So, why didn’t Zac sing in ‘High School Musical’?

Thankfully, Zac has spoken out about the entire situation. Back in 2017, he spoke with the Orlando Sentinel and explained why it was important for him to sing all of the songs in HSM 2 after not singing in the original HSM.

“That was a very huge point for me. I had to put my foot down and fight to get my voice on these tracks,” the actor explained. “In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not on them. I was not really given an explanation. It just kind of happened that way. Unfortunately, it put me in an awkward position. It’s not something I expected to be addressed. Then High School Musical blew up. I’m very fortunate that Drew has gotten proper credit and also that I’ve gotten the opportunity to come back and try it again with my own voice. He’s very talented. I consider myself a regular kid that can carry a tune.”

As fans know, there have been plenty of rumors over the years as to why it wasn’t Zac singing on the songs. At one point, fans were convinced that the songs were already recorded before Zac signed on to the movie and there wasn’t enough time for him to record them. This was debunked when Zac revealed that he first met Vanessa Hudgens during the film’s auditions. For those who don’t know, the pair were put together to read a scene, and the rest, as they say, was history.

So, from the sound of it, no one really has any idea as to why Zac’s vocals weren’t used in the first film.