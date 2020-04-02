After months of waiting, it’s almost here! That’s right, on Monday, April 6, the brand new streaming service Quibi will finally launch with 51 shows already available for subscribers to watch!

For those who missed it, Quibi — which stands for “quick bites” — is a digital, short-form mobile video network intended for viewing on the go. The app will feature original content — from stars like Liam Hemsworth, Cara Delevigne, Demi Lovato, Sophie Turner, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas and more — all ten minutes or less in three different categories. The first, Movies in Chapters, will be comprised of full-length features released in seven to ten minute chapters. The second, Unscripted and Docs, are series that fall under various categories like, food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentaries and more. Lastly, Daily Essentials, will be shorter episodes, only five to six minutes each, that will give news, entertainment and education to viewers

Scroll through our gallery to check out everything you need to know about Quibi’s content and the full list of shows and movies that will be on the app once it launches in April 2020.

