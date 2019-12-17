Get ready because Nickelodeon‘s most iconic gameshow is about to make a major comeback! On Monday, December 16, Quibi — the digital, short-form mobile video network set to launch on April 6, 2020 — announced that they were teaming up with the network to reboot the iconic 1990s gameshow Legends Of The Hidden Temple.

According to a Quibi representative, classic elements from the original show will return including the all-knowing Olmec, the moat crossing challenge, and the temple run, but “the entire set will be taken out of the studio, into a jungle, and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line.” There’s also one major twist. Instead of kids competing against each other in various challenges and rounds of trivia for entry into the hidden temple, the new series will feature young adults!

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” Executive Producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

For those who don’t know, the original show aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 and ran for three seasons until it ended in 1995. In 2016, the network brought back the show for a Legends Of The Hidden Temple TV movie which starred Isabela Moner and Jet Jurgensmeyer.

This isn’t the only show to look forward to when Quibi officially launches in 2020. As fans know, the video network previously announced series’ featuring some major Hollywood stars. Cara Delevingne is set to host her own all-female practical joke series on the network while fans will get an inside look at the lives of Joe Jonas and Zac Efron with their respective series’. Cup Of Joe will be an eight-part series following the Jonas Brother on a journey of photography and adventure and Killing Zac Efron will follow the actor as he goes totally off the grid with only basic supplies and a guide partner to survive.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.