Get ready, because Demi Lovato is gearing up to add talk show host to their already impressive resume. The series, now titled The Demi Lovato Show, is set to premiere on The Roku Channel.

The former Disney Channel star is set to interview a bunch of well-known names for the show and discuss several different topics including, activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and even UFOs, according to Deadline. Each episode will run for 10 minutes and feature the “Neon Lights” singer alongside another celebrity.

​“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” they said in a statement, per Deadline. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel.”

Demi, along with famed music manager Scooter Braun, will be named executive producers on the show. It’ll be directed by Hannah Lux Davis, whose name fans may recognize from Ariana Grande‘s music videos.

“Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences,” Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s Head of Original Alternative Programming, also said, according to TV Insider. “With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. We’re thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel.”

Originally, the show was set to premiere on the now-defunct Quibi app under another name, but it’s since been rebranded for the new network. Roku announced in May 2021 that all of Quibi’s content would run on the new channel. A report from Deadline at the time revealed that the free Roku Channel will have “190 live, linear channels and 40,000 movie and TV titles, to viewers beyond Roku’s sizable base of connected devices and smart TVs. … Limited advertising will be shown in between the seven-to-10-minute episodes.”

Wondering what else you can expect from Demi’s new series? Scroll through our gallery for all the details, including how and when to watch.

