She’s returning to her TV roots! Demi Lovato is set to star in the upcoming NBC comedy, Hungry, 10 years after saying goodbye to Sonny With a Chance.

In 2011, the songstress parted ways with Disney Channel and focused on her music career. Over the years, she’s made a few guest-starring appearances in shows like Glee and Will & Grace, but other than that it’s been all music all the time for the brunette beauty. Until now, that is.

Aside from her upcoming starring role in Hungry, Demi also has a YouTube docuseries on the way. Called Dancing With the Devil, the four-episode limited series will allow the “Skyscraper” singer to share everything that she’s “wanted to say,” per her Instagram announcement. Dancing With the Devil is set to hit YouTube on March 23.

Demi’s seventh studio album is also on the way. “I’ve been working on this album since 2018 and my life has taken so many twists and turns since then, and it’s changed the direction, the sound, the story … I’m really excited to release all of this new music,” she said during the “(Re)Session” podcast in December 2020.

With all these projects in the works, it’s safe to say that 2021 is going to be Demi’s year! While fans wait for all this new content to be released, scroll through our gallery for all the details on her upcoming TV series Hungry.

