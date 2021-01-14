Get ready to see Demi Lovato like never before. The songstress is set to discuss her 2018 overdose for the first time in her upcoming YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil.

“There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd,” the Sonny With a Chance alum said in an Instagram announcement. “Thank you to my family, friends and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years. #DemiDWTD coming soon!”

The “Skyscraper” singer’s announcement came a little over a month after she teased an upcoming documentary during a December 2020 appearance on the “(Re)Session” podcast. At the time, she stayed tight-lipped about what fans can expect, but from the sound of it, Demi is going to spill a lot of tea.

After suffering an accidental overdose in July 2018, the songstress took a break from the spotlight until making her triumphant return to music in January 2020 with the release of her single “Anyone.” Since then, she’s collaborated with some major artists — like Sam Smith — and dropped a few more surprise tracks. The former Disney star was also engaged to ex Max Ehrich for a few months before calling it quits. Will she touch on the past relationship during the docuseries? Only time will tell.

