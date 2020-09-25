When Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich announced that they were gearing up to walk down the aisle together, fans were pretty excited for them. For those who missed it, the couple confirmed that they were engaged in July 2020, and they seriously seem as happy as could be together!

But things turned sour on September 24 when Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had broken up, ending their two-month engagement.

“The relationship has ended,” a source told the publication.

Before she geared up to walk down the aisle, Demi was actually linked to a ton of guys over the years. From Joe Jonas to Cody Linley to Trace Cyrus to Wilmer Valderrama and more, the singer has had relationships with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and we’re here to break them all down for you.

Wondering what exactly happened between them? Wondering why each of the relationships ultimately ended? Wondering if she was linked to anyone else and what her exes up to now? We’ve got you guys covered! We went ahead and caught up with all of the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress’ ex-boyfriends, and recapped each and every one of her romances. Scroll through the gallery to remind yourself of all the men that Demi Lovato’s been linked to and to see what they’re up to right now.

