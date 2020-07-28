Although Max Ehrich is gearing up to walk down the aisle with Demi Lovato, it turns out, he actually had his sights set on her former BFF Selena Gomez first! Yep, in a bunch of now-deleted, old, resurfaced tweets, the actor seemingly professed his love for the Wizards of Waverly Place star numerous times, and get this — he even said he wanted to marry her!

“I’m going to marry @SelenaGomez,” one of the alleged posts (which was shared in 2018) read.

Another read, “Dear @SelenaGomez,” alongside a clip of him singing a love song.

Uh oh does that mean she can see all your tweets about being in love with Selena Gomez??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bl4yR01AKD — 🤍 (@SelOnTheBrain) July 26, 2020

The High School Musical 3 star also seemingly replied with some heart eye emojis to a fan that called Selena his “wife.”

In one final post, he replied to singer Ryan Garcia who asked if Selena would marry him.

“You’d have to fight me first,” the 29-year-old said.

For those who missed it, Demi and Max shared the exciting news that they were engaged on July 22, 2020.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside some super cute pics of the proposal. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

As for Demi and Selena, they got super close after they both starred in Barney as kids! But after the “Rare” songstress supported the Camp Rock alums performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Demi revealed that they unfortunately weren’t friends anymore.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in May 2020, when asked about Selena’s Grammys tribute. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

