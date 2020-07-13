Thanks to Demi Lovato, we all took a walk down memory lane over the weekend! Yep, the singer just rewatched Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, and she couldn’t help but “cringe” over some of the “awkward” moments.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Disney star captured her and her beau’s reactions to the throwback movie. The epic videos showed the two stars laughing and cracking jokes about various scenes, songs and dance numbers throughout the flick.

“The amount of awkward f**king things I did in this movie… I can’t,” the former Disney star wrote alongside a scene of her and Joe Jonas.

And get this, you guys — there was one song that the actress admitted still resonates with her today.

“This s**t still slaps, not gonna lie,” she captioned a clip of her singing “Our Time Is Here” in the movie.

But when it came to the track “Different Summers,” the “Sober” songstress admitted she didn’t even remember it!

“I don’t remember this song. What is this song?!” she said when the scene came on.

But when it got to the end of the second film, which also starred Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alyson Stoner, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Meaghan Martin, Max was not happy with the conclusion. For those who forgot, during the sequel, Camp Rock and one of their rival camps — Camp Star — went head to head in a singing competition. (Spoiler alert), Camp Star won in the end, and the High School Musical 3 star was legit shocked.

“You guys were better than them so I think there should be a recount,” Max said, visibly upset. “It’s too late, babe,” Demi responded.

“Bae is so supportive,” the 27-year-old wrote alongside the video.

Thanks for bringing on all the nostalgia, Demi! We’re going to watch the movies on repeat now, TTYL!

