Get ready for another Disney Channel throwback because Alyson Stoner just recreated her iconic dance from Camp Rock, and we are living for it. Yep, that’s right, the 26-year-old wants fans to know that she’s “still really good.”

For those who forgot, the actress payed the role of Caitlyn Gellar in the Disney flick — an aspiring music producer and dancer. She was pretty known for showing off her epic moves in the movie, and from the looks of it, nothing’s changed and Alyson is still just as talented as ever!

As fans know, the Camp Rock alum isn’t the only one taking a walk down Disney Channel’s memory lane recently. Last month, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram and told fans she was on an “HSM kick” at the moment, and we’re not complaining because we’ve gotten some pretty epic singing videos out of it.

It all started on April 19 when the High School Musical star posted a video of her and BFF Max Clayton belting out “Gotta Go My Own Way” from HSM 2. Then, a few days later, on April 26, she posted yet another video. This time, she sat in the car and sang along to sining along to another throwback tune from the classic film series that launched her career. The 31-year-old opted for a song from the first film, “Breaking Free.” Years later, and it’s safe to say that these songs definitely still hit the same way!

Prior to the singing videos, Vanessa and former costar Ashley Tisdale both joined TikTok and, before it became the official song of the current coronavirus pandemic, filmed videos of themselves singing and dancing along to the throwback track “We’re All In This Together.” At the time, Ashley — who has made quite a name for herself on the video sharing app by putting her own spin on viral dance trends — referred to the routine as her “work out while in self quarantine,” while Vanessa used the app’s duet feature to show herself pouring a drink alongside her BFF.

It’s safe to say we’re so here for more former Disney stars bringing on all the nostalgia!

