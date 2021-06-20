No matter how many years go by, Camp Rock is still one of the most iconic Disney Channel Original Movies ever!

Starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Meaghan Martin, Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, among others, the flick premiered in June 2008, and kicked off the careers of so many major stars. Not to mention, the original songs were super catchy. When a rockstar named Shane Gray and his bandmates are forced to volunteer at a music-filled camp for the summer, he unknowingly falls in love with a mystery girl after hearing her singing voice. The voice belonged to Mitchie Torres, an aspiring musician, who eventually stole his heart. Not only did the movie have tons of fans, but even spawned an equally as successful sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Thanks to Disney+, fans are able to take a walk down memory lane and relive the movie over and over. And, as it turned out, viewers aren’t the only ones who are obsessed with the feeling of nostalgia brought on by the throwback movie, the former stars are too. In fact, Nick, Kevin and Joe recreated one of their more famous Camp Rock scenes via TikTok in January 2020. The brothers sported wigs and sat in the back of the car while channeling their past characters for the epic moment that’s sure to go down in history. “Presented without comment,” Joe captioned the clip.

“I don’t wanna waste my summer at some camp! I’m Shane Gray for crying out loud!” Joe mouthed in the video. Then it was Nick’s turn, reenacting his line and famous curly hair, he said, “Hey man, we used to love this place! Three years ago, we were campers!”

Kevin, for his part, added, “This is where Connect 3 … connected.”

Of course, Connect 3 was the Jonas Brothers’ fictional band in the movies. Following the reenactment video, Joe continued the joke for another TikTok clip in which he told the camera, “I’m done with this s–t … No paparazzi.” As for the caption? The “Sucker” singer hilariously went with, “LeAvE sHaNe AlOnE.”

Prior to their viral videos, the JoBros even teased the possibility of a Camp Rock 3 during an interview with CapitalFM in March 2019. “We probably would go for more of like a skit, like a SNL skit or something like that,” the group said at the time. The boys definitely made their wish come true. Not to mention, they’re always playing Camp Rock songs on tour!

Speaking of songs, scroll through our gallery to take a walk down memory lane and see which Camp Rock tunes stand the test of time.

