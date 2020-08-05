Fans were super excited for Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine after they announced that they were engaged back in October 2019. And now, the Camp Rock alum has opened up about the moment she knew he was “the one!”

While speaking to Us Weekly, she revealed that they met on a plane on the way to shoot the movie The Final Girls, and that their connection was “undeniable.”

“I knew that I liked him and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other,” the 28-year-old gushed.

But she explained that it was when they got into a fight months later that she realized he was her soulmate.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was ‘the one’ was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” the Carrie Diaries star recalled. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage. No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

For those who missed it, the couple first started dating in 2015 and announced that they were engaged in October 2019.

“We are doing it! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever,” the former Disney actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby.”

“She said yes! Well actually she said, ‘Ahh Adam,’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!” Adam shared in a post of his own. “I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”

