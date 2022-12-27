Quite possibly the cutest couple in Hollywood! Adam Devine met Chloe Bridges on the set of The Final Girls in 2014, and the rest is history.

“We met on a plane. We were shooting the same movie, but I didn’t know that because I’m an idiot who doesn’t read emails,” the comedian recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2022 of the first time they met. “But Chloe is a smart person who reads emails, and she knew who I was. So, she’s trying to chat me up and meanwhile, I just think, ‘This babe is hitting on me!’ And I was a little overwhelmed, I had a girlfriend at the time. And then we land and I realize we have the same driver to take us from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re in the movie!’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, what did you think?'”

After going public with their relationship in 2015, the Pitch Perfect and Carrie Diaries alums announced their engagement in October 2019. They officially got married two years later.

Chloe knew Adam was her one true love because they were “incapable of staying apart from each other,” she revealed while chatting with Us Weekly in February 2020.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” the former CW star recalled. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

The actress added, “I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage. No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

Honestly, they seem perfect together. Between their hilarious red carpet appearances — instead of packing on the PDA, Adam is often dipping Chloe to the ground — and sweet social media posts, these two might just be the blueprint for love!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Adam and Chloe’s love story.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.