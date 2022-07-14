Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi might just be one of the cutest couples in Hollywood — even Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s dad, thinks so too! The pair often post adorable photos of one another on Instagram, scroll to see the cutest ones!

A source close to the Bongiovi family revealed to HollywoodLife that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the Stranger Things actress. “Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.

“A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the source continued.

So cute! Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, have been linked together as a couple since June 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City by Daily Mail. The couple went Instagram official in a romantic photo of the pair kissing in November 2021. Since they started dating, Jake has been Millie’s date for plenty of special occasions and red carpets like the BAFTAs in March, and he was her date for the season four premiere of Stranger Things.

In May 2022, Millie posted an adorable birthday dedication to her boyfriend on Instagram. “happy birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie),” she wrote as her caption. Cuties!

Millie’s best friend and Stranger Things costar, Noah Schnapp, is also a huge fan of her new beau! A hilarious video of Jake carrying Noah at a party went viral on TikTok, with one fan commenting, “Every guy Millie’s dating or will be dating just has to adopt Noah too and I’m here for it.” LOL! Noah also posted a photo of himself and Millie’s beau on Instagram after they attended a Harry Styles concert together. We’re here for this friendship!

Scroll through our gallery to see the cutest photos of Millie and Jake.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.