Is Millie Bobby Brown really off the market? The Stranger Things star appeared to make things Instagram official with rumored boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in November 2021.

Fans started to speculate that these two were dating in June 2021, when they were first spotted together in New York City. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time showed Millie and Jake holding hands while walking around the Big Apple. She carried a blue tote bag, which housed her pup. In some snaps, the teens traded places and Jake was seen carrying Millie’s dog. Both budding stars donned sunglasses and face masks during their outing.

Then, the pair further fueled relationship rumors when the Enola Holmes actress shared a photo in July 2021 of her cozying up to Jake via Instagram Stories. “Happy Weekend,” a GIF she added to the post read. In the sweet snap, Millie had her arm around Jake’s neck.

It wasn’t until November when Millie seemingly confirmed their romance in a blurry Instagram snap. In the pic they embraced while on the London Eye in England. Millie captioned the photo with Ferris wheel and eye emojis. Jake, for his part, shared a selfie of himself and the British star while sitting outside at a restaurant.

Neither has spoken publicly of their romance, but Millie has gotten real about growing up in the public eye during various interviews over the years.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman, being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right?” she shared while chatting with MTV in March 2021. “And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

Millie added, “I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No … I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that. That’s what, I think, I’ve found has been most difficult. The transitioning period. They’re not accepting it, and I’ve completely accepted it.”

Part of growing up is relationships, but in this case, both stars appear to be experiencing a pretty public one. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Millie’s rumored boyfriend, Jake.

