Off the market? Millie Bobby Brown has sparked major romance rumors with Jake Bongiovi since June 2021.

The Stranger Things actress and the son of famed rocker Jon Bon Jovi were first spotted together in New York City, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, Millie wore a pink skirt with a white top while holding hands with Jake, first kicking off relationship speculation. She carried a white purse and blue tote bag which housed her pup. Jake, for his part, had on blue and yellow striped shorts with a matching button-down top. In some snapshots, he carried the Netflix star’s pup. Both Millie and Jake donned face masks and sunglasses for their NYC outing.

Days prior, Jake actually shared a selfie alongside Millie on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “bff <3.” The Enola Holmes star commented on the picture, writing, “BFF,” alongside a unicorn emoji. It wasn’t until the pictures of the duo holding hands that fans started speculating they were more than friends. In July 2021, Millie further sparked rumors when cozying up to Jake in a photo shared via her Instagram Stories. The British star had her arm around his neck while posing with a pouty face. She added a gif that read, “Happy Weekend.” Jake shared a similar photo on his social media account. Both have stayed quiet about the status of their relationship thus far.

Aside from being a New Jersey native, Jake refers to himself as an actor on his Instagram account but little is known about the budding star.

In the past, Millie was romantically linked to musician Jacob Sartorius. She went public with the “Sweatshirt” crooner in October 2017 but announced their split in July 2018. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

She’s also addressed rumors over the years that she was dating fellow Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard after their characters fell in love on the Netflix series. “While there’s a love story that develops between Mike and Eleven, there are a lot of other types of relationships. Love is whatever you want love to be,” the actress told the Jakarta Post in June 2019, noting that she shared her first kiss with her costar. “We had no idea what to do. It was like real life — nobody really knows what to do. At the end of the day, it was just work.”

Scroll through our gallery for Millie and Jake’s rumored relationship timeline.

