She’s not a kid anymore! Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about growing up in the public eye after stepping onto the Hollywood scene as a kid.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman, being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right?” the Stranger Things star explained during an March 2021 interview with MTV. “And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

At 13, the British actress made headlines after becoming the youngest star nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, years later, she finally has her driver’s license and isn’t just Netflix’s breakout star anymore.

“I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No … I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that,” she said. “That’s what, I think, I’ve found has been most difficult. The transitioning period. They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it.”

Millie explained that sometimes she feels like she has “50 million people like my parents,” whereas in reality her parents are totally on board with the brunette beauty growing up. “My parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank god. You’re 17.’ Like, ‘Put on a pair of high heels. Let’s go!'” she joked.

While she does plan to finish out her time on Stranger Things as the show’s main character Eleven, Millie has also nabbed roles in a bunch of major movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and 2020’s fan-favorite flick Enola Holmes. “What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl,” the star told USA Today in June 2020 about the movie, which won Millie a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress.

“I’ve been really lucky to know that I want to be an actor,” the talented teen told Glamour U.K. in August 2020. “I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too. I rely on myself to give myself self-love, because that’s just literally the only way I can.”

